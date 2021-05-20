Augie busts open a pitchers dual to beat St. Cloud in NSIC Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After moving up one spot in the NCAA Division II baseball rankings, the No. 18-ranked Augustana baseball team defeated the St. Cloud State Huskies 8-2 Wednesday evening. The Vikings are hosting the NSIC Tournament at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.

The victory pushes the Vikings into the winner’s bracket for Thursday’s games and leaves them one win short of the NSIC Championship game. The full bracket and more tournament information can be found here.

Sophomore outfielder Carter Howell shined in the victory, going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs. It’s the second time this season that the sophomore has tallied four-or-more hits in a contest.

Through four innings, the Viking offense was held quiet aside from two hits apiece from Howell and senior shortstop Sam Baier. After sophomore righty Ryan Jares (4.1 scoreless innings pitched in his start) handed the ball to junior righty Evan Furst in the top of the fifth inning, the Augustana offense came to life in the bottom of the frame.

With one out, freshman infielder Max Mosser went down 0-2 in the count and eventually worked a walk to start the Viking rally. Junior infielder JT Mix followed Mosser with another tough at-bat and found his way to first base with a walk, setting the stage for the red-hot Howell.

With runners on first and second, Howell laced a triple into the right-center gap, scoring Mosser and Mix and giving the Vikings the first runs of the day, and a lead they would not surrender.

Up 2-0, the Viking bats stayed hot and put up crooked numbers in the sixth and seventh innings.

Junior catcher Will Olson roped a single up the middle to start the sixth and moved to second on a groundout. Senior outfielder Riley Johnson then drove Olson in with a laser RBI single up the middle for a 3-0 Augustana lead.

Two pitches later, junior outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz launched a no-doubt opposite-field two-run homer to balloon the Vikings advantage to 5-0. Mosser then followed the homer with a double down the left field line and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice, making it a 6-0 game.

The Huskies got on the board in the top of the seventh on a solo homer, however, the Vikings countered with two in the bottom of the frame. Senior Infielder Christian Kuzemka singled with one out in the inning and with two outs, came around to score on an error by the St. Cloud State center fielder. The very next hitter, Mosser, drove in a run with his second double of the day to make it an 8-1 game.

St. Cloud State scratched a run across in the top of the eighth, however, were held scoreless in the top half of the ninth to bring the final score to 8-2.

Furst earned the win, pitching an inning of scoreless baseball with two strikeouts. Freshman righty Caleb Kranz and junior lefty Jed Schmidt followed Furst and were followed by scoreless appearances from junior righty Thomas Bruss and sophomore righty Tony Lanier.

At the plate, Howell finished with five hits, Baier and Mosser each had two and Olson, Kuzemka, Johnson and Rosencranz all had one.

Up Next

It’s a matchup of ranked opponents Thursday afternoon when the No. 18 Vikings take on the No. 13 Minnesota State Mavericks in the winner’s bracket game. First pitch is set for 45 minutes after the competition of Thursday’s game one which starts at noon.

