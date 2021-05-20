Avera Medical Minute
Avera breaks ground on $3.3M expansion to patient family lodging in Sioux Falls

Avera Health broke ground on a new expansion and renovation to their patient and family lodging facility in Sioux Falls on Thursday.
Avera Health broke ground on a new expansion and renovation to their patient and family lodging facility in Sioux Falls on Thursday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health broke ground on a new expansion and renovation to their patient and family lodging facility in Sioux Falls.

The Avera Foundation raised over $3.3 million to expand and renovate the facility adjacent to the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus.

Kirby Place will include 14 new guest rooms, more than doubling the current lodging. In addition to adding 6,500 square feet of space, this project will connect two of the three existing buildings at Walsh Family Village. When completed, there will be two facilities: Kirby Place and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“This project will be impactful to those we serve. Nearly 60% of individuals served at Avera McKennan visit from beyond Sioux Falls. Avera is a leader in cancer, orthopedics, transplant, behavioral health, neurology, trauma, and other sub-specialties. This draws patients from a wider region to this higher level of care,” said David Flicek, President, and CEO of Avera McKennan.

The project received more than 400 donors through the Home for Hope Campaign. Jennifer and Joe Kirby of Sioux Falls provided the $1.3 million lead gift.

“I learned first-hand about the importance of patient housing in 2014 when my mom was diagnosed with cancer. Having a welcoming place to stay turned a scary time into one where we felt supported and loved. I’m thrilled that we can help make this possible for more Avera patients,” said Jennifer Kirby, who co-chaired the Home for Hope campaign with Carolyn Cutler.

Last year, more than 6,300 people were served through Avera’s existing patient and family lodging in Sioux Falls as they sought care.

The expanded and renovated facility will open in spring 2022. Visit AveraFoundation.org to learn about the Home for Hope Campaign.

