Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Bear sightings in the Black Hills on the increase

Black Bear spotted on a porch in Rapid City (Annie Daniel photo submitted to KOTA-TV)
Black Bear spotted on a porch in Rapid City (Annie Daniel photo submitted to KOTA-TV)(Annie Daniel | KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Wildlife officials are urging caution as the number of black bear sightings have increased in the Black Hills.

Bears have been recently been sighted in Lead, Spearfish, Johnson Siding and last weekend in Rapid City.

Mike Klosowski, regional supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, says officials are confident it’s multiple bears that have been sighted, not the same one. Officials say the number of confirmed sightings has been increasing 10 to 15 times in recent years.

Although observing a black bear in populated areas might be exciting, Klosowski warns the public to stay away from the predator and watch from a safe distance. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Lyft
Lyft driver carjacked in central Sioux Falls Tuesday night
Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly breaking into cars
COVID-19 testing (file)
South Dakota surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths
A poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local...
Video tip was key to solving 2018 Iowa slaying, deputy says
Spring Parade of Homes 2021.
Spring Parade of Homes continues for second weekend in the Sioux Empire