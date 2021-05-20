Avera Medical Minute
Canaries bounce back with big win in second game with Winnipeg

Birds overcome early deficit to even series with Goldeyes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries lost their season opener Tuesday night 9-0 to Winnipeg. And when they fell behind right away on a 2-run HR by Tyler Hill it looked like more of the same. But they bounced back with 2 in the home half as Jabari Henry had his first RBI of the season. And Sioux Falls native Logan Landon put them ahead 3-2 with an RBI in the 5th after being robbed by Raul Navarro on a great play at shortstop in his previous at-bat.

After a delay, Winnipeg came back to tie it 3-3, but Nick Gotta’s 2-run triple in the 8th turned out to be the deciding hit in the game as the Canaries prevailed 5-3. Starting pitcher Carlos Pimentel struck out 8 in his 5 innings pitched. He gave up 2 earned runs on the Hill home run.

The rubber game of the series is Thursday night at SF Stadium.

