Card collecting rises in popularity during the pandemic

By Miranda Paige
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The hobby of collecting cards is becoming popular again. Local Sioux Falls businesses say they are experiencing the trading card craze.

Many of us may remember as a kid getting a pack of cards and getting excited to see what cards are inside. For many people that nostalgic feeling is being revisited due in part to the pandemic.

While visiting Sioux Falls from Texas, Derek Tarn had to stop at Triple Play Sports Cards to see what they have on deck.

“Just happened to be coming down the street and wanted to get more educated and see if they had anything as well. You can’t find these cards anywhere. So I go to Walmart, they are sold out, Walgreens, everywhere,” said Tarn.

Card collecting is a hobby he’s revisiting with his son

“It’s crazy, card collecting is a lot different than when I was growing up and it’s exciting to see my son get into it,” said Tarn.

Don Roseboro is also exploring an old hobby.

“When the pandemic came around, you start trying to figure out things to do with the downtime that you have. And so I started going through all of my old cards, finding ones that I didn’t know, you know, had any value to them and finding they have value to them and then finding out, hey maybe this is something I need to get back into,” said Roseboro.

At Triple Play Sports Cards, staff say their sales in the past year have skyrocketed 150 percent

“COVID hit and it just exploded. It’s been really crazy this last year, year plus,” said

Dennis Worden, President of Triple Play Sports Cards.

“The sports leagues shut down for a while and people were craving sports of any kind and sports cards kind of became their sports for a while,” he added.

Rainbow Comics Cards & Collectibles have also been busy.

“Pokemon, especially. The Pokémon craze has really taken off,” said Dave McElroy, Owner of Rainbow Comics Cards & Collectibles.

Due to the high demand for trading cards and slow production during the pandemic, businesses are starting to experience a card shortage.

“Continue to order items that they say are back-ordered into April of 2022. So they are almost a year out. We’re hoping it doesn’t take us that long to get some of those supplies back in,” said McElroy.

These stores do buy some cards from people, for those interested in selling. It depends on the type of card and the condition it is in.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

