Chance of Thunderstorms

By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. As we go through the day, there is a very slight risk that we could see a few severe storms later on today, especially along the James River. Otherwise, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with that chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s around the region. It will be a little breezy today, as well.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 80s across the area with a spotty shower or storm possible, but much of the area should stay dry. Saturday will be comparable as well. Some better chances for showers and storms arrive for Sunday during the afternoon and evening.

Next week we’ll have chances for showers and storms lingering mainly on Monday and then we’ll be dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will cool down to the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of next week.

