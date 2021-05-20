Driver charged with vehicular homicide in death of 91-year-old pedestrian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 58-year-old driver has been charged with the death of an elderly pedestrian in Spink County.

Authorities say 91-year-old Donna Karr was struck and killed Friday night in Redfield. The driver of the vehicle that struck her, 58-year-old Ronal Frankfurth is facing two felonies. His charges include vehicular homicide and third-offense drunken driving.

Details on the crash have not been released.

The Spink County Sheriff’s office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are investing the incident.

