Driver charged with vehicular homicide in death of 91-year-old pedestrian

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 58-year-old driver has been charged with the death of an elderly pedestrian in Spink County.

Authorities say 91-year-old Donna Karr was struck and killed Friday night in Redfield. The driver of the vehicle that struck her, 58-year-old Ronal Frankfurth is facing two felonies. His charges include vehicular homicide and third-offense drunken driving.

Details on the crash have not been released.

The Spink County Sheriff’s office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are investing the incident.

