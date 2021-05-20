Avera Medical Minute
Drunk driving incident a reminder for responsible actions

By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -An Iroquois man is facing vehicular homicide and third-offense drunken driving after authorities say he hit and killed a 91-year-old woman with his car.

The crash happened last Friday night. Authorities say 58-year-old Ronald Frankfurth struck 91-year-old Donna Karr near her home in Redfield. Frankfurth’s bond was set at $50,000.

The incident is sparking a larger conversation about drunk driving. Spink County Sheriff Frank Krumm said this kind of incident doesn’t just affect the victim. He said it affects the victim’s family and an entire community.

“This is a bad time for a lot of people involved now. It should wake up a lot of people, things happen,” said Krumm.

And the family of Donna Karr is reeling too. In a statement, they said:

“At this time of shock and heartbreak, we ask that we be allowed to mourn the loss of our Mother, Grandmother, and great-grandmother. Our world will forever be empty without her. Donna was a very special person whose joy was contagious. It was always a family joke that she would outlive each of us and certainly had the energy of a woman half her age. For us, there will never be another Donna with the twinkle in her eye, the smile on her face, her laughter that filled the room, and the warmth of her love that encompassed us. How do you face each day without a person who was larger than life….”

Statement from the family of Donna Karr.

And Krumm said that grief echos in the community, and especially for the first responders at the scene.

“I know and have experienced watching, the magnitude of what it does to a family. And I don’t like seeing it, it is part of the job.”

Krumm said even though people may still do it, he wants people to realize this is the danger they put themselves and others in when they drive drunk. That’s why he said his office will continue to push for drunk driving education and awareness and may pursue a more aggressive push to prevent more incidents like this from happening in the county.

“It could have been prevented by people not drinking and driving. It’s been something that’s been hammered for many years to us, that it does affect a lot of people. Bad things happen when we drink and drive. We don’t make good decisions when we’re impaired.” said Krumm.

The funeral service for Karr is Saturday morning at Redfield Wesleyan Church. Visitation is Friday evening from 5-7 pm at the Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield.

