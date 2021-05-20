Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Empire Mall hosts job fair to fill openings in several stores

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is hosting a hiring event featuring several different stores looking to fill positions.

The fair offers a variety of jobs including both full-time and part-time, as well as, entry-level positions all the way up to managerial roles.

Some stores within the mall had difficulties last year due to COVID, but it’s a completely different story this year.

“We’re seeing people ready to get out of their apartments, out of their houses and doing things. We’re seeing increased numbers that beat 2019, so our traffic is very strong,” James Payer II said, the director of marketing and business development for the Empire Mall.

Some stores have been looking to fill positions for quite a while.

“These spots have been available for a few months. It’s been a little difficult,” Allison Laibach said, a sales lead for Express in the mall.

“You don’t have people as willing to work and maybe it’s because of COVID, but it’s definitely been a challenge,” Lindsey Schliemann said, the franchise owner of Nestle Toll House Cafe.

The hiring events run from Thursday to Saturday at 9:00 pm during mall hours. You can find a list of all participating stores on the empire mall website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Lyft
Lyft driver carjacked in central Sioux Falls Tuesday night
Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The parking ramp is in use, but the answers of how and when the adjoining development will...
Questions loom over Village on the River Project
George McGovern Middle School
Sioux Falls parent files lawsuit against Sioux Falls School District
Empire Mall hosts job fair to fill openings in several stores
Empire Mall hosts job fair to fill openings in several stores
Avera Health broke ground on a new expansion and renovation to their patient and family lodging...
Avera breaks ground on $3.3M expansion to patient family lodging in Sioux Falls
A deadly drunk driving incident in Redfield is sparking a larger conversation about driving...
Drunk driving incident a reminder for responsible actions