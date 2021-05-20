Empire Mall hosts job fair to fill openings in several stores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is hosting a hiring event featuring several different stores looking to fill positions.

The fair offers a variety of jobs including both full-time and part-time, as well as, entry-level positions all the way up to managerial roles.

Some stores within the mall had difficulties last year due to COVID, but it’s a completely different story this year.

“We’re seeing people ready to get out of their apartments, out of their houses and doing things. We’re seeing increased numbers that beat 2019, so our traffic is very strong,” James Payer II said, the director of marketing and business development for the Empire Mall.

Some stores have been looking to fill positions for quite a while.

“These spots have been available for a few months. It’s been a little difficult,” Allison Laibach said, a sales lead for Express in the mall.

“You don’t have people as willing to work and maybe it’s because of COVID, but it’s definitely been a challenge,” Lindsey Schliemann said, the franchise owner of Nestle Toll House Cafe.

The hiring events run from Thursday to Saturday at 9:00 pm during mall hours. You can find a list of all participating stores on the empire mall website.

