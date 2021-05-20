Former AG: No deadline for South Dakota Supreme Court recreational marijuana ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakotans wait on a decision from the South Dakota Supreme Court on the challenge to recreational marijuana, municipalities and employers are reviewing what their regulations could be depending on the ruling.

Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says even though the voter-approved initiative is set to be legal on July, 1 that date is not a deadline for the Supreme Court to issue their decision.

“I think everybody is projecting it will come out by July, but it doesn’t necessarily need to. And then certainly Pierre itself with the legislation, the governor, are looking at, you know what regulations will be put in force in effect to address that the Supreme Court’s decision. You know, certainly, the public that spoke on this issue is going to be looking at perhaps other ballot measures or legislative action and so there’s a lot of discussions, but I think really that Supreme Court decision will kind of narrow where that discussion goes.”

Jackley says there is an FDA-approved synthetic form of marijuana called Marinol that’s legal for use in the state by prescription. Marinol is widely available at pharmacies in the area. A typical month’s supply ranges from $50 to $80 per month.

