Group of citizens protesting plan to build meat plant in Worthing

WORTHING, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many citizens of Worthing are trying to keep a cattle processing plant from being built just outside of their town.

They are doing this by trying to collect enough signatures on a rezoning petition that would bring the issue to a county-wide vote.

The proposed 20,000 square foot facility would start off processing 40 head of cattle per day and eventually work up to 120.

The cattle would be trucked in, and the processed beef would be sold commercially.

While some believe there would be positives to the facility, including tax revenue and potential jobs, others are voicing their concerns about building the plant just one mile outside of Worthing.

“We are concerned with the future growth of the facility and some of the odors associated with the wastewater lagoons they’re going to have in and it’s located a mile up a gravel road that would need major upgrades to make it acceptable for truck traffic,” says Worthing resident Nick Abbas.

Representatives for East Dakota Beef say many of these concerns are baseless, as the company plans to pay for the cost of any road construction and states that no odors will come from the facility.

“The Lincoln county commission heard all concerns expressed by Worthing area residents and deemed the rezone appropriate and consistent with county zoning ordinances,” said a representative for East Dakota Beef.

Just over 2,000 signatures are needed to bring the zoning process to a special election in Lincoln County.

Organizers for the petition drive say they already have about 3/4 of the signatures they would need before the May 27th deadline.

A commission had voted to approve the zoning plan in early May, but the petition drive looks to override that vote and bring the decision to citizens.

Some officials believe bringing the final decision to a county-wide vote is the right thing to do.

Worthing mayor Bradley Hazuka said “As a public officer, you’re always trying to figure out what is the best way to meet the needs of the most people. Sometimes you fall short, sometimes you’re right on. Any time citizens get involved and you give them the chance to vote, I think that is democracy in action.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.