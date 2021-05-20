Avera Medical Minute
Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) - An Iroquois driver has been charged in the death of an elderly pedestrian in Spink County. Ninety-one-year-old Donna Karr was struck last Friday night in Redfield.

Karr was pronounced dead at Community Memorial Hospital. Fifty-eight-year-old Ronald Frankfurth is charged with vehicular homicide and third-offense drunken driving, both felonies.

Frankfurth’s bond was set at $50,000. It wasn’t immediately clear if Frankfurth has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.Details about the crash have not been released. It remains under investigation by the Spink County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

