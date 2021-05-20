SDSU softball team still has big goals heading into NCAA Region Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State softball team is making history this year right along with the football team. They won the Summit League Tournament last week and advanced to the NCAA’s for the first time ever. They will play Stanford in the first game Friday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas with a relaxed attitude and nothing to lose. And this is a very very young and talented team.

Krista Wood, SDSU Head Coach says, ”We’ve gone this far and anything we do from hear on out is a bonus, and we’ll continue to set the standard of what we want to do here but I think we got a great draw in that Arkansas region and we can go in and win games if not the region.”

Jocelyn Carrillo, SDSU Freshman INF says, ”We still have a bigger statement to make in this region. This is our goal is to really make that statement as we play a PAC 12 team and also an SEC team and really give them a run for their money.”

The Jacks start the Region Tournament with Stanford on Friday at 2:30. That game can be seen on ESPN3. #6 Arkansas plays Manhattan in the other first round game.

