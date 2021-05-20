Sen. Thune urges DOT to re-examine Watertown, Pierre airport contracts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune is calling on U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to re-examine a contract that the DOT awarded to Denver Air, to replace SkyWest out of Watertown and Pierre.

The Essential Air Services (EAS) contract is in place to provide reliable commercial air service to rural communities.

Representatives for Denver Air claim their services are saving the federal government over $7 million dollars compared to the last carrier.

Sen. John Thune says he spoke with Secretary Buttigieg, giving his pitch for South Dakotans.

Thune adds that he believes the DOT was fed some bad information from an applicant, and is hoping the federal government takes another look at the issue.

“I’m hoping that they’re open to reconsidering it. The Secretary certainly indicated that they would take another look and we’ll see if they find the arguments that were given by Pierre and Watertown compelling. I think they will and I hope they will,” said Thune.

