Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly breaking into cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are reminding drivers to lock their doors after a Sioux Falls man was arrested for allegedly stealing from unlocked cars.

Twenty-year-old Anthony McDonald was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police received a report of a man walking through a neighborhood just west of the Sanford medical complex checking cars to see if their doors were unlocked. Clemens said he entered two unlocked cars and took valuables from inside. He then entered a garage to break into a third unlocked vehicle.

Police found McDonald walking in the area soon afterward, Clemens said. He was arrested for criminal entry of a motor vehicle.

Clemens said this type of crime becomes more common when the weather gets nicer. He added that these crimes can be avoided if people lock their cars, day or night, throughout the year.

