Sioux Falls wins 2021 Wellmark Set the Pace Challenge

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls has won an award for promoting active, healthy lifestyles.

Officials from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Dakota and Grand Blue Mile named Sioux Falls the winner of the 2021 South Dakota Wellmark Set the Pace Challenge. The city earns a $10,000 prize for the award.

The challenge encourages South Dakotans to develop sustainable, healthy habits, officials say. Sioux Falls had the highest percentage of its residents participating in the 2021 virtual Grand Blue Mile, measured by the number of registrants for a given ZIP code against the community’s total population.

The 13th annual Grand Blue Mile presented by Wellmark is scheduled for April 26. You can find more information about the event at GrandBlueMile.com.

