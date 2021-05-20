Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Business and Agriculture leaders call on Congress to take up immigration reform

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A virtual roundtable was held Wednesday among several leaders in the South Dakota agriculture and business sectors, to discuss the need for immigration reform.

Those involved say Congress should act swiftly to fix what they said is a broken system.

South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry President David Owen says a better and easier way for immigrants to legally work in the country is needed to allow the economy and communities of South Dakota to grow.

“We thought convened by one of our policy folks, there was an opportunity to highlight how important immigration is,” said Owen.

The panel of South Dakota leaders was joined by a member of the state’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, Karen Benitez-Lopez. She shared the difficulty immigrants face to gain citizenship or the right to work.

Benitez-Lopez says DACA recipients need to re-apply to the DACA program every 2 years.

“In 2012 I was able to receive DACA, it was presented as a temporary thing until they found a permeant solution. Unfortunately, it is now way past 2012 and it has not progressed since then,” said Benitez-Lopez.

During the roundtable, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailer’s Association, Dr. Nathan Sanderson shared the need the state of South Dakota has for more immigrant workers.

“There are 23,000 plus job openings posted on the states job website right now, there are about 3,000 people on unemployment, so even if 100% of those folks are receiving unemployment benefits went back into the workforce, we are still about 20,000 jobs at least light of where we would like to be.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old Onida man is facing multiple rape charges after authorities say he met with three...
Authorities: 73-year-old Onida man charged with raping three girls
Larry Durst
Sioux Falls man arrested for possesion of stolen generator with GPS
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police
Nancee Bitz
Family of missing Aberdeen woman searching for answers
Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and...
Hy-Vee drops mask mandate for vaccinated employees & customers

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, an employee stocks cannabis at a store shortly before...
Former AG: No deadline for South Dakota Supreme Court recreational marijuana ruling
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.)
South Dakota Congressional Delegation seek “least partisan” investigation into U.S. Capitol riot
The hobby of collecting cards is becoming popular again. Local Sioux Falls businesses say they...
Card collecting rises in popularity during the pandemic
In Aberdeen, the City Planning Commission unanimously passed an ordinance to the City Council...
Aberdeen City Council considering medical marijuana stop-gap