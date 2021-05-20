South Dakota Congressional Delegation seek “least partisan” investigation into U.S. Capitol riot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The House of Representatives has passed a bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The commission would be modeled after the investigation into the September 11th terrorist attack, creating an independent 10-member panel that would make recommendations by the end of the year. It still needs approval in the Senate and its fate there remains unclear. Many Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have lined up against it, questioning whether it will truly be a bi-partisan commission.

South Dakota’s Congressional Delegation shared their thoughts on the commission.

Representative Johnson. who voted “yes” said an independent commission is more likely to find the truth than a partisan investigation. Senator Thune echoed those sentiments saying it should be done in the quote “least partisan process as possible.”

Senator rounds issued a more detailed statement saying the commission as proposed by the House has quote, “some serious issues” including problems with the time frame and that the investigation could drag out years. He also said the Senate has two committees, the Rules, and Homeland Security Committees, investigating the events of January 6th.

The bill passed the House 252-175, with 35 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the commission, defying former president Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

