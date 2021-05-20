Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 testing (file)
COVID-19 testing (file)(CBS News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Thursday as the state’s total deaths surpassed 2,000.

Health officials also reported 55 new coronavirus cases, though active cases continued to fall. There are currently 634 active cases in South Dakota, down 40 from Wednesday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 2,001. One victim was in their 40s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s, and one over the age of 80.

According to data from the New York Times, South Dakota has experienced a COVID-19 death rate of 225 per every 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. This is the 9th highest death rate in the nation, and well above the national average of 177 deaths per 100,000 people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose slightly Thursday, up four to 57.

Health officials say 53.3% of people over the age of 12 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 48.2% are fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 638,460 vaccine doses, an increase of 1,421 from Wednesday.

