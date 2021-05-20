South Dakota unemployment claims remain flat

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unemployment benefit claims remained relatively stable in South Dakota’s latest jobs reports, as first-time claims rose slightly but continued unemployment claims fell.

The Department of Labor reported 364 initial weekly claims Thursday, an increase of 59 from the previous week. This number has hovered around 300 in recent weeks.

First-time claims rose to several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic, then averaged between 500-900 through the rest of 2020. It has hovered near pre-pandemic levels of 200-300 per week in recent months.

Continued unemployment claims fell by 120 to 2,519. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

South Dakota’s unemployment rate was 2.8% in the month of April, according to the Department of Labor. This is a stark decrease from April 2020, when the effects of the pandemic were in full effect and the state’s unemployment rate hit 9.2%.

On the national level, unemployment claims fell to 444,000, the lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the state’s unemployment rate was 2.9% in April, when in fact it was 2.8%.

