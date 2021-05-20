Spring Parade of Homes continues for second weekend in the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Spring Parade of Homes will continue this weekend in the Sioux Empire.

The event began last weekend and will be taking place again May 22-23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s Spring Parade of Homes features more than 40 custom-built homes spread throughout Sioux Falls, Hartford, Brandon, Tea, and Harrisburg.

Since the pandemic began, the supply chain has been one of the biggest concerns for many industries, including home builders.

“The materials have become a little bit harder to get and come by, but they’re still very much available,” Craig Wynia, Vice-Chair of the Parade of Homes Committee, said.

Amid some challenges, contractors, like Matthew Roach, co-owner of Pride Built Homes, have been able to keep up with the high demand for new homes.

“One thing we pride ourselves on is the ability to shift,” Roach said. “There are products that are tougher to get, so we just try to find something that’s similar, that performs as good, and is priced a little bit better.”

But with houses selling quickly in the area, Wynia says builders are staying busy.

“It’s been a great market to be in,” Wynia said. “We are super busy here in the Sioux Empire, there’s a lot of homes being built daily, and it’s a good business to be in right now.”

The Spring Parade of Homes gives homebuilders a platform to showcase what they’re capable of.

“Homebuilders can buy ads on TV and magazines, but it really doesn’t do their business justice until the homeowners can actually come out and physically see, touch, and look at the different designs close-up.”

Roach agrees, adding the Parade of Homes is “invaluable” to his business.

“The most traffic and recognition we get as builders is the Parade of Homes,” Roach said.

And for the consumer, the event is a great opportunity to see the latest and greatest trends.

“You can see all sorts of different design ideas, different styles, trends of homes, and different features that people are using,” Wynia said.

For those who can’t visit the homes in person, there is a virtual viewing option available as well.

To view a map of parade homes, click here.

