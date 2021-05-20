Stig knows his Jacks need more QB depth because of injuries

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits finished up #2 in F-C-S football after that thrilling finish Sunday in Frisco, with Sam Houston State prevailing 23-21 on the touchdown with 16 seconds left.

And the comeback the Jacks made was amazing without their starting QB Mark Gronowski who left the game on the first series with what John Stiegelmeier told me today was a “tough injury”. With J’Bore Gibbs also hurt, the team will be looking for depth at the quarterback position. ”We’re trying to find an insurance policy, ideally a guy who can come in and learn the offense really well in a short amount of time. The turnover, there’s no spring ball and the turnaround is really quick. We need to make a team-first decision and that’s to make sure we’re solid at that position.”

Gronowski had a sensational freshman season. He was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the F-C-S. And what Keaton Heide did under very tough circumstances was admirable. I’ll have Stig on Calling All Sports tomorrow to wrap up the season.

