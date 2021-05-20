Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Video tip was key to solving 2018 Iowa slaying, deputy says

A poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local...
A poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Tibbetts was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn in July 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An investigator says video of a vehicle driving near where a missing 20-year-old Iowa woman had been out running helped police quickly identify the driver as the suspect in her 2018 disappearance.

Poweshiek County Deputy Steve Kivi testified Thursday that homeowner’s surveillance video collected during a canvass showed a black Chevy Malibu with chrome door handles “just kind of lingering” near where Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while running on July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Kivi said he reviewed the video on Aug. 15, 2018, spotted the vehicle the next day and later interviewed the driver, Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

Kivi testified on the second day of Bahena Rivera’s trial for first-degree murder in the death of Tibbetts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Lyft
Lyft driver carjacked in central Sioux Falls Tuesday night
Nancee Bitz
Family of missing Aberdeen woman searching for answers
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (file photo)
Sturgis council votes to allow open containers during motorcycle rally

Latest News

COVID-19 testing (file)
South Dakota surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths
Spring Parade of Homes 2021.
Spring Parade of Homes continues for second weekend in the Sioux Empire
FILE
Sioux Falls wins 2021 Wellmark Set the Pace Challenge
File photo.
South Dakota unemployment claims remain flat