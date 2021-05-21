Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, May 20th

Boys State Tennis starts, Augie softball rallies, baseball loses, Canaries-Goldeyes, SDSU softball preview and Wings prepare for NAHL playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Boys “AA” state tennis tournament started in Sioux Falls Thursday. Highlights of that along with Augie softball, Canaries, Augie baseball and previews of SDSU softball and Aberdeen Wings who start the NAHL playoffs Friday night at The Odde in Aberdeen.

