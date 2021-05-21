Avera Medical Minute
34 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota; Active cases below 600

Avera health care professional administering a COVID-19 vaccine (File)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota.

The Department of Health reported 34 new coronavirus cases on Friday. However, new cases were outpaced by recoveries as active cases dropped by over 60 to 568. This marks the lowest number of active cases since April 12, 2020.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday. The state’s total remained at 2,001.

Current hospitalizations rose slightly, increasing by four to 61. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 2.2% of the state’s hospital beds and 7.5% of the state’s ICU beds.

Officials say 53.5% of South Dakotans over the age of 12 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 48.4% are fully vaccinated. The state has administered 641,019 vaccine doses, an increase of over 2,500 from Thursday.

The state administered just under 7,000 vaccine doses over the past week. According to data from the Department of Health, this is the lowest number of weekly doses given in the state since COVID-19 vaccines became available in December. This follows a nationwide trend of declining vaccination numbers.

