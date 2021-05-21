Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen Wings start playoffs Friday behind record-setting goalie

Wings glad to have Sibell in goal for playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The N-A-H-L Playoffs start tomorrow night as the Aberdeen Wings will host Minot at The Odde.

And the Wings, who have lost only 4 games all season, will take the ice led by their all-world goalie Jake Sibell who set a league record with 43 wins. But Jake isn’t big on individual stats... That’s why his teammates love him so much and play extra hard when he’s between the pipes. Because they know he’s doing the same thing for them. ”He always puts the team first. He care about winning hockey games, not for himself. He’s already got his college deal all wrapped up. He’s about winning championships and he’s making a statement right now and the guys love him in the locker room. And that’s why they play so hard in front of him,” says Scott Langer, Wings GM/Head Coach.

Sibell’s goals against average for the season is 1.19 with a record of 43-2-1 and 11 shutouts.

