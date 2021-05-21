Canaries beat Goldeyes in rubber game of season-opening series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries didn’t look good on opening night, losing 9-0 to Winnipeg. But they turned things around the next night with a win and Thursday night they took the rubber game of the opening series with the Goldeyes 8-1, losing the shutout in the 9th inning.

Ed Reichenbach got things started with a 3-run bomb to right field in the second inning and the Birds never looked back. Sioux Falls native Logan Landon had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s with a solo HR and Mike Hart also had a solo HR to finish the scoring in the 8th inning for his 2nd RBI of the night.

Ty Culbreth pitched 6 scoreless inning and fanned 6 Goldeyes to get the win. The Birds (2-1) start a 3-game series with Kane County at Sioux Fall Stadium Friday night.

