Country artist Randy Houser to perform at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Randy Houser will perform at the Sioux Empire Fair Tuesday, August 10th in Sioux Falls. The concert is free with a paid fair admission. Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. VIP area tickets will be on sale July 7th for $20 a piece.

Houser is known for his hits “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss.” Colt Ford will also join Houser at the fair. Ford has a new single, “Back to Them Backroads.” He also co-wrote Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” and Brantley Gilbert’s “Country Must be Country Wide.”

The Sioux Empire Fair runs August 5th through the 14th.

