Country artist Randy Houser to perform at Sioux Empire Fair

Country artist Randy Houser will be joined by Colt Ford at the Sioux Empire Fair August 10th.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Randy Houser will perform at the Sioux Empire Fair Tuesday, August 10th in Sioux Falls. The concert is free with a paid fair admission. Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. VIP area tickets will be on sale July 7th for $20 a piece.

Houser is known for his hits “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss.” Colt Ford will also join Houser at the fair. Ford has a new single, “Back to Them Backroads.” He also co-wrote Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” and Brantley Gilbert’s “Country Must be Country Wide.”

The Sioux Empire Fair runs August 5th through the 14th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

