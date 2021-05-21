Decreasing Cloud Cover Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see decreasing cloud cover as we head through the rest of our Friday. It’s going to be a warm day across the region! Highs will be in the 80s for everyone with the upper 80s out to the west! The wind will pick up a bit today, as well. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible.

Over the weekend, we’re going to keep the 80s around for highs. There is a chance we could see a few pop-up thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. A better chance of storms will be Saturday night. We’ll get a break from thunderstorms by Sunday morning, but we could see a few more pop up Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will still be in the 80s. The risk of severe weather over the weekend will be very low.

A few showers may linger into Monday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover with highs in the low to mid 80s. The upper 70s and low 80s will be on the menu for Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. After that, it looks like we’ll cool back down into the low to mid 70s for highs and bring in another chance for rain by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.