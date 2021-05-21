Avera Medical Minute
Jacks softball team is confident heading into Arkansas Region Friday

SDSU plays Stanford on Friday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State softball plays Stanford tomorrow at the Arkansas regional.

But the Jacks have already played some big-time programs this year to get them ready for the Summit League schedule where they dominated. So they feel those preseason games will really help starting tomorrow when they play the PAC 12 and also potentially the Southeastern Conference.

Kelsey Lenox, SDSU Junior catcher says, ”Yeah I definitely think our preseason games have helped us tremendously prepare for this moment. We played a PAC 12 school earlier this season and performed really well so we’re feeling good and we’re ready to play.”

Jocelyn Carrillo, SDSU Freshman Infielder says, ”We don’t really have that much expectations anyways so we are really confident and just to keep playing the way we’ve been playing. I mean we’ve reached out goals that we set out at the beginning of the year so this is just extra and we get to make the most out of it.”

And their record speaks for itself. The Jacks have gone 42-6 this season which is one of the better records in the country in Division I softball.

