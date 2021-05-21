Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a ‘total psychotic break’

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga opened up about the ordeal on the show “The Me You Can’t See,”...
Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga opened up about the ordeal on the show “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.(CNN/POOL, file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a “total psychotic break.”

The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.

Lady Gaga, whose hits include “Born This Way” and “Shallow,” recalled having a “total psychotic break” years after she was raped. “For a couple years, I was not the same girl,” she said.

Gaga said she was later diagnosed with PTSD after going to the hospital for chronic pain.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner said the producer kept her “locked way” in a studio and threatened to burn her music if she didn’t take off her clothes. The singer refused to name the producer, explaining she doesn’t “ever want to face that person again.”

Gaga first publicly told Howard Stern in a 2014 interview that she had been raped by a producer 20 years older than her, saying it inspired her 2013 track “Swine.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George McGovern Middle School
Sioux Falls parent files lawsuit against Sioux Falls School District
Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly breaking into cars
Black Bear spotted on a porch in Rapid City (Annie Daniel photo submitted to KOTA-TV)
Bear sightings in the Black Hills on the increase

Latest News

Avera health care professional administering a COVID-19 vaccine (File)
34 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota; Active cases below 600
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook is photographed at the World...
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in Epic fight over app store
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy
Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
A super moon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth.
Skywatchers: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse is coming Wednesday