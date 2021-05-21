Avera Medical Minute
Legislative task force to make recommendations on ‘American Rescue Plan’ dollars

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota legislators will ultimately have to decide how to spend almost one billion federal dollars.

That’s the states share under the “American Rescue Plan” passed this year by Congress. The legislature’s Executive Board set up a task force to make recommendations for the money.

Senator Jim Bolin of Canton says there could be a downside to all the federal spending.

“I’m definitely afraid of major inflation coming in the future,” Bolin told WNAX Radio.. “I’m very very concerned about that. But if we don’t use the money ourselves, it just goes to another state, and we’re not going to benefit from it.”

Bolin says they came up with a good plan for the federal Covid dollars the state got last year.

Legislators can spread out the spending on the latest round of funding through at least 2024.

