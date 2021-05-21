Avera Medical Minute
LifeScape Continuum Home helps adults through transition period in life

LifeScape recently opened what the organization is calling a continuum home to help adults...
LifeScape recently opened what the organization is calling a continuum home to help adults transition from children's services to adult services.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Christian Green is entering a new chapter in life.

“I just want him to be happy. I want him to gain the confidence,” Christian’s mom, Kari Green, said.

She’s a little nervous about this next step in his life because he’s in a new situation.

“He’s getting out of that facility type of a setting, and this will really give him the chance to now be a part of the community, learn those independent living skills,” Kari said.

Christian has been at LifeScape’s children’s facility since he was 17. He’s now 21 years old, a graduate of the LifeScape Specialty School but still needs more help before moving into adult housing.

“There’s a gap that exists in regards to where they’re at and where they need to be to be successful at that next placement or their next home,” Gerry Tracy said. “So when we talk about that gap, I think every parent has a fear as their kid gets ready to leave school and to be able to say, let’s work together and let’s fill that with a party or a company that you know and trust. I think there’s a lot of reassurance to the family.”

Tracy is the vice president of residential and educational services at LifeScape. LifeScape recently opened what the organization is calling a continuum home. It’s the only one in South Dakota, but there are plans to possibly expand in the future. It’s a project that’s been a few years in the making. Four women live on one side and four men live on the other. Christian is one of them.

“Really try to narrow in for each person, what it is and depending on where they’re at, it looks different. So lots of finishing up education, doing that vocational and employment skills and how do I become more independent and advocate for myself?” Tracy said.

Kari said her prayers have been answered for her son.

“This home I believe will help him gain the confidence that he needs to continue to progress throughout his adult years,” Kari said.

Christian already works at Goodwill, but he’s learning other life skills, like laundry and cooking.

The goal isn’t for people to stay at the continuum home long term. It’s just to help them with that transition period to adult services if they’re needed.

