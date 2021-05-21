Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln, O’Gorman share lead at Boys State “AA” Tennis Tournament

By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots are trying to make it 7 straight state boys tennis titles and 23 overall this weekend at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls. And after Thursday’s play they are off to a perfect start along with the O’Gorman Knights. Championship will be crowned Saturday.

Here are the team leaders after day one.

300.0-Lincoln, O’Gorman

287.5-Washington

285.0-RC Stevens

