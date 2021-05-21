Mankato outscores Augie in winner’s bracket of NSIC Baseball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mavericks of MSU-Mankato brought their bats to the NSIC baseball tournament. They out-scored Crookston 15-9 on Wednesday and then took a quick 5-0 lead on Augustana in the winner’s bracket game Thursday afternoon. Teddy Petersen’s big blast to the opposite field gave the Mavs a 5-run lead.

But the Vikings rallied. Jaxon Rosencranz homered for the second straight day and then Christian Kuzemka went DEEP for the second time in the game to narrow the margin to 6-5.

That’s when Blake Livorsi’s 2-run double in the 6th ended the scoring and Mankato advanced to the championship needing only one more victory to win the NSIC championship. Augie then played Crookston for the right to advance and the Vikings were leading 11-3 in the 9th inning. Riley Johnson had 3 RBI’s and Will Olson had 2 for Tim Huber’s squad.

