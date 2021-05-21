Avera Medical Minute
Open House and Free Fishing Weekend kicks off in South Dakota

By Scott Engen
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, this is the perfect opportunity.

May 21-23 is Open House and Free Fishing Weekend at state parks all across South Dakota.

As a Park Naturalist for Good Earth State Park, Jen Nuncio sees visitors all the time, but over Open House & Free Fishing Weekend there seems to be a little extra excitement in the air.

“The weather’s just getting nice, the fish are starting to bite a little bit more, people are wanting to get out of their house,” Nuncio said. “They’ve been inside for that long winter, so this gives them that great time to get out.”

Parks across the state are hosting events to celebrate the turning of the seasons.

“The parks (have) been gearing up to get things ready, and then we brought on some seasonal help, which is nice,” Nuncio said. “Other park naturalists are seasonal, so this is when they’ll start their programming, so there are lots of things to do throughout the whole summer, into August.”

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday you can compete for a chance at a prize with a fishing challenge at Lake Alvin.

“There are some people that don’t know about the parks and they want to explore them without committing to the park entrance license, so this gives them that opportunity to visit a bunch of different parks, see where they want to go, and see if they want to invest in that small little fee for that annual license to come out more often,” Nuncio said.

You can also take advantage of Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series, hiking trails, and Native American exhibit.

“It’s a gorgeous area, and the history behind this place is just phenomenal,” Nuncio said. “Most people don’t know about the history behind the Lakota and Nakota, and so to bring that back to people and educate visitors is a great thing to do.”

For more information about Open House and Free Fishing Weekend, click here.

