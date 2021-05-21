Avera Medical Minute
OYO Tropical Plants

By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about tropical plants. Tropicals come in a wide variety of types of plants and colors. They’re very good as thrillers in your containers.

The most important thing to remember with tropical plants is they hate cold weather. You want to wait to plant your tropical plants until it warms up. If the temperatures gets below 40°, you’ll want to make sure you bring the tropicals in. Make sure they have plenty of sunshine.

As with every other plant, make sure that you are properly watering and fertilizing.

