SDSU football team knows how important home field is now in FCS playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits finished up #2 in F-C-S football after that thrilling finish Sunday in Frisco. As we heard from the players after the game, they are hungry to get back to work and then get back to the title game.

John Stiegelmeier knows it’s not easy to get their. But his team did learn a lot this post season by getting to Frisco and the importance of having the home field advantage throughout the playoffs. ”I think being there makes it real. I think being there and getting there out guys understand the importance of every play and every game because the higher the seed the better the chances of hosting and the benefits of that. There won’t be the COVID restrictions, but they understand now not having to go on the road in the playoffs except for the finals. So I think all those things added up will help us moving forward.”

It made a huge difference having all those games played in Brookings. And it felt like they had a home game in Frisco with the awesome turnout of fans who even bought up some of the Sam Houston State tickets to get into the game....

