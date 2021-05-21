Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU football team knows how important home field is now in FCS playoffs

Jacks know that playing home playoff games is a key to success
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits finished up #2 in F-C-S football after that thrilling finish Sunday in Frisco. As we heard from the players after the game, they are hungry to get back to work and then get back to the title game.

John Stiegelmeier knows it’s not easy to get their. But his team did learn a lot this post season by getting to Frisco and the importance of having the home field advantage throughout the playoffs. ”I think being there makes it real. I think being there and getting there out guys understand the importance of every play and every game because the higher the seed the better the chances of hosting and the benefits of that. There won’t be the COVID restrictions, but they understand now not having to go on the road in the playoffs except for the finals. So I think all those things added up will help us moving forward.”

It made a huge difference having all those games played in Brookings. And it felt like they had a home game in Frisco with the awesome turnout of fans who even bought up some of the Sam Houston State tickets to get into the game....

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police
George McGovern Middle School
Sioux Falls parent files lawsuit against Sioux Falls School District
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
Lyft
Lyft driver carjacked in central Sioux Falls Tuesday night
Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

Lincoln and O'Gorman tied for lead at Boys "AA" State Tennis as Pats try for 7th straight title
Lincoln, O’Gorman share lead at Boys State “AA” Tennis Tournament
Mankato slugs past Augustana into NSIC championship baseball game
Mankato outscores Augie in winner’s bracket of NSIC Baseball Tournament
Sibell leads Wings into Robertson Cup playoffs with record number of wins in NAHL season
Aberdeen Wings start playoffs Friday behind record-setting goalie
Augie softball wins in extras in opening game at Central Region Tournament
Augie softball rallies to win in 8 innings at Central Region Tournament
Reichenbach 3-run HR leads Birds to series win over Winnipeg
Canaries beat Goldeyes in rubber game of season-opening series