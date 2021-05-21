Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls non-profit organizations working to help feed kids this Summer

By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, also known as the Summer Meals Program, is now drawing attention from several non-profit organizations in Sioux Falls such as the Boys and Girls Club and EmBe.

Many kids rely on school meal programs throughout the year so without meal programs continuing into the summer, they would be left without many options while school is out.

EmBe officials say they have seen the need for summer kids’ meal programs grow over the last several years but especially during the pandemic as an increasing number of children are facing food insecurity.

“We know that food security is an issue in South Dakota. About 40% of students in Sioux Falls schools qualify for free and reduced lunch and that’s a measure of food insecurity,” said Chief Development Officer Jennifer Hoesing.

To combat food insecurity, EmBe’s downtown location will begin feeding breakfasts and lunches to kids starting May 27th and ending on the 25th of August.

“Kids can come in grab a meal no questions asked and do not need to provide any documentation,” says Hoesing.

These meals will be provided Monday through Friday with breakfast going from 8:00 to 9:00 AM and lunch going from 12:00 to 1:00 PM.

EmBe will also have a second site at Our Saviors Lutheran Church where they will give out lunch from June 1st to August 18th.

Anyone under the age of 18 can stop by and enjoy these meals throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

