Six businesses receive ‘Hey! Sioux Falls’ entrepreneur award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Six Sioux Falls-area businesses were recognized for their entrepreneurial efforts at the 2021 “Hey! Sioux Falls” event Thursday night.
The program is designed to recognize business leaders who excelled in a number of different fields over the past year. Eighteen finalists were selected from more than 100 nominations.
he 2021 Hey Sioux Falls award finalists and recipients are:
New Startup of the Year
Winner: Prismatic
Helen’s Plan
RezBats
Startup Champion of the Year
Winner: Eric Weisser
Karla SantiJodi Schwan
Small Business of the Year
Winner: Terra Shepherd Boutique
Fit My Feet
R Wine Bar
Corporate Innovator of the Year
Winner: Midco
Boyce Law Firm
Eide Bailly
Best Pivot of the Year
Winner: Good Night Theatre
CollectiveGrand
Prairie Foods
JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars
Social Impact of the Year
Winner: South Dakota Voices for Peace
ACE Academy
Hurdle Life Foundation
