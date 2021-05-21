Six businesses receive ‘Hey! Sioux Falls’ entrepreneur award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Six Sioux Falls-area businesses were recognized for their entrepreneurial efforts at the 2021 “Hey! Sioux Falls” event Thursday night.

The program is designed to recognize business leaders who excelled in a number of different fields over the past year. Eighteen finalists were selected from more than 100 nominations.

he 2021 Hey Sioux Falls award finalists and recipients are:

New Startup of the Year

Winner: Prismatic

Helen’s Plan

RezBats

Startup Champion of the Year

Winner: Eric Weisser

Karla SantiJodi Schwan

Small Business of the Year

Winner: Terra Shepherd Boutique

Fit My Feet

R Wine Bar

Corporate Innovator of the Year

Winner: Midco

Boyce Law Firm

Eide Bailly

Best Pivot of the Year

Winner: Good Night Theatre

CollectiveGrand

Prairie Foods

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

Social Impact of the Year

Winner: South Dakota Voices for Peace

ACE Academy

Hurdle Life Foundation

