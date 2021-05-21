Avera Medical Minute
Three facing charges in attempted murder in Aberdeen

(KSFY)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Three people are facing charges in connection to attempted murder in an Aberdeen shooting in April that led to a multi-state manhunt.

44-year-old Charles A. Stewart, and 21-year-old Austin R. Carroll of Aberdeen, and 16-year-old Ariona L. Collins of Northville are each facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred at a residence in east Aberdeen on Friday, April 23. Court documents say the three formed a plan to kill another person and drove to that person’s home that night. Once they arrived, Stewart allegedly fired a gun at the intended victim and they all fled.

Law enforcement in North Dakota and Montana were notified the suspects may flee from the state. According to the Fallen County Times, a recreational vehicle with Stewart, Carroll, and a female juvenile was found crossing the North Dakota border into Montana and was stopped by a Fallon County Sheriff’s Deputy on Saturday, April 24.

Stewart and Carroll were apprehended and the juvenile was released.

Stewart is also facing attempted murder and commission of a felony while armed with a gun. Carroll and Collins are both also facing aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder.

