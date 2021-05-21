Avera Medical Minute
Three suspects indicted in Aberdeen attempted murder plot

By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people have been indicted on charges that range from conspiracy to commit murder, to aiding and abetting attempted murder. This follows a shooting incident last month near Downtown Aberdeen.

Court documents show that the charges stem from an incident on April 23rd on the 400 block of South Lincoln Street. Charles Stewart, 44, of Aberdeen; Austin Carroll, 21, of Aberdeen; and Ariona Collins, 16, of Northville are all charged with a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Stewart is also charged with attempted murder and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm. Carroll and Collins also face a charge each of aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

According to court documents, the three went to the block in a recreational vehicle to kill another person. The group fired a firearm at the intended victim and drove away.

Captain Tanner Jondahl of the Aberdeen Police Department said an investigation from that night led to a search that crossed state lines.

“That investigation also led to kind of a multi-state search for him and the other individuals potentially involved with that incident. We were able to track the individual through North Dakota and Montana, with the assistance of North Dakota and Montana authorities, tracked him down shortly into Montana,” said Jondahl.

Jondahl said the key item in bringing these charges was that the victim and one of the suspects knew each other. Meanwhile, Collins, who is 16-years-old, is being charged as an adult.

