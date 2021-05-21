Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship rebranded as Startup Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is rebranding as Startup Sioux Falls. The organization made the switch Thursday night after announcing it at the Hey Sioux Falls event.

The rebranding includes a new logo, a newly redesigned website, and marketing collateral. The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship has offices on the northwest side of Sioux Falls, but that location will go away eventually, and Startup Sioux Falls will move to downtown. The executive director of Startup Sioux Falls, Brienne Maner, said she is looking for input from the entrepreneur community on where the new office should be located.

Over the last year, the organization has been a central resource for entrepreneurs, launching new programs like the cohort-based curriculum for CO.STARTERS and its new mentorship network. Startup Sioux Falls also helped people navigate through the pandemic by making sure they were updated on government relief programs and connecting them through online events, like Entrepreneurship Day and Startup Pitch Nights.

Maner said when the Zeal Center first opened, entrepreneurs needed a space for WiFi or a copy machine or even somewhere to meet with other entrepreneurs. But now, she said they can find plenty of places for that, like a coffee shop. The mission of empowering entrepreneurs and cultivating a community stays the same though.

“Founders will find Startup Sioux Falls to be a more focused resource with concrete tools, systems, and processes to support them on their journeys,” Startup Sioux Falls Board Chair Bill Anderson said. “We know that being a founder is hard, and I believe that our rebranding, a renewed focus on people instead of place, and our move downtown will make it easier for founders to access startup resources and realize value from working with a new Startup Sioux Falls.”

You can see the organization’s new website here.

