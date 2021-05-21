Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship + Startup Sioux Falls announce rebranding initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship + Startup Sioux Falls announced a rebranding initiative at Hey Sioux Falls Thursday.

The startup ecosystem organization says the rebranding is a renewal of its mission and vision. The rebranding includes a new logo, a newly-redesigned website, and marketing, all featuring one name: Startup Sioux Falls. Startup Sioux Falls will join the downtown community, intending to move from its current northwest location.

“Founders will find Startup Sioux Falls to be a more focused resource with concrete tools, systems, and processes to support them on their journeys,” said Startup Sioux Falls Board

Chair Bill Anderson. “We know that being a founder is hard, and I believe that our rebranding, a renewed focus on people instead of place, and our move downtown will make it easier for founders to access startup resources and realize value from working with a new Startup Sioux Falls.”

Startup Sioux Falls was founded as a startup community organization in 2019.

Over the past year, Startup Sioux Falls has become a resource for Sioux Falls founders in the Sioux Empire. Startup Sioux Falls also helped its community of founders navigate pandemic hardships by keeping them informed about government relief programs and connected through online events such as Startup Socials, Entrepreneurship Day, and Startup Pitch Nights.

“The needs of startup founders in our community continue to evolve, and Startup Sioux Falls must also evolve to meet the needs of today’s entrepreneurs,” said Matt Paulson, who founded Startup Sioux Falls as a startup community organization in 2019. “Startup Sioux Falls’ new programs, rebrand, and downtown move are the biggest changes in the organization’s 17-year history. While there’s more work to do, these moves are absolutely the right direction for the future of our startup community.”

