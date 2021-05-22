13 new recruits to join Sioux Falls Fire Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thirteen men and women in Sioux Falls are going through a career change, choosing to commit their lives to serve the public. The newest class of firefighters has been training hard and will soon join the force.

Dylan Hatch and Alyssa Lyons are two of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s newest recruits. They’ve spent the past 16 weeks at the training center preparing for new careers as firefighters.

“It’s been good. As far as the physical training they really pushed us and I think most of us prepared ourselves pretty well for the physical part of the job, but for people coming on if you think you are in shape, get in better shape,” said Lyons.

“Also, just being a sponge and being able to draw from the experience from everyone that comes out and helps just to learn more about the job,” said Hatch.

Lyons has always had a passion for helping others. She was a nurse for eight years.

“I’m really excited to get out into the community and I guess just to expand my role in what I can do to help people, outside of ER,” said Lyons.

Although firefighters are known for battling Flames, they also go on a lot of medical calls.

Hatch was drawn to firefighting after working alongside the department as a safety and risk coordinator for the city.

“Kind of saw just a glimpse of what they do on a daily basis. I kind of just had that inner push to go that route,” said Hatch.

It’s been a learning experience for him.

“Going in I didn’t realize how technical the job really was...There’s a lot more equipment involved. And there’s a reason for every piece of equipment on the truck and so that was just eye-opening to me,” said Hatch.

It’s a high-stress job, but Lyons says she’s prepared.

“They’ve taught us a lot about the resources that the city has for us for stress management and I just think that’s really neat that they take such a forward approach on dealing with those,” said Lyons.

Both recruits look forward to serving the Sioux Falls community.

“That could be a teacher or that could be someone’s grandma, that can be anyone that we know in the community and to know that we have that impact on them. You know, It could be the worst day of their lives and just knowing that we can make that maybe just a little bit better, I think that’s what is really important,” said Hatch.

Their new adventure starts soon at station 10.

