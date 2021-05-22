Augustana Softball On Brink Of Return To College World Series

EDMOND, OK (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana softball team will play for the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship Saturday after topping Minnesota State 2-1 Friday afternoon.

Augustana, the No. 1 team in the nation and the top seed in the Central Region, improves to 46-6 on the season. Minnesota State, seeded second in the Central Region and No. 17 in the nation, falls to 39-9.

The Vikings trailed 1-0 after three and a half innings as Madi Newman doubled down the left-field line. However, that would be the only run Minnesota State would muster off the Vikings’ pitching duo of Amber Elliott and Ashley Mickschl.

It was in the fourth inning that Delaney Young put an end to the shutout as she hit a home run into left-center to knot things up. Two innings later, it was Young again as she doubled into right-center which scored Becca Koupal from first base. Koupal was pinch-running for Torri Chute who reached base on a single into right field.

Elliott tossed six innings of five-hit ball for her 20th win of the season. Mickschl earned her second save of the season with a 1-2-3 seventh inning including two strikeouts.

Young and Chute both went 2-for-2 at the plate with Young responsible for both RBI. Mary Pardo recorded the Vikings’ fifth hit of the game.

Augustana now awaits the possibility of three teams in Friday’s Region Championship. First, Southern Arkansas and Central Missouri will play Friday before Minnesota State gets the winner of that game. It’ll be the winner of Friday’s third game with Minnesota State that the Vikings will know their foe.

