City of Sioux Falls holds virtual meeting on southern Veterans Parkway project



By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2020, the South Dakota Transportation Commission approved the plans to complete construction of the remaining eight and-a-half miles of the southern section of Veterans Parkway.

Due to recommendations from the CDC on public gatherings, the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Sioux Falls has posted the information to a project website rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting.

The virtual meeting allows viewers to see the project team and hear about the work that’s been completed so far. People can also watch a short presentation on the current plan for the project.

“We wanted to get information out to people safely so for the first meeting we wanted to do it virtually so people could go to our website see all of this information and then get to listen to a conversation between myself and two other managers for the project,” said Principal Engineer Shannon Ausen.

City officials say the online option has worked even better than some face-to-face meetings they held before the pandemic.

Project manager Steve Hoff says “We’re having a lot more engagement a lot more views, more people are seeing the information, I’d say it’s improved with going virtual.”

For the time being, members of the public can submit questions or comments through the project website.

City officials say that they are pleased with the response the virtual meeting received and hope that in the future, they can do a combination of both virtual and in-person meetings long after the pandemic is over.

A link to the virtual meeting can be found here: South Veterans Parkway

