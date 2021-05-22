Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kane County Edges Canaries Late In Series Opener

Birds fall for second time this year 4-2
By Zach Borg and American Association
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2B Josh Allen connected on a go-ahead 2-run home run in the ninth off Caleb Frare as the Kane County Cougars (2-2) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries (2-2) by a 4-2 count Friday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.  That swing made a winner out of reliever Jamal Wade while Jake Cosart earned the save.  Trey Michalczewski homered for the Canaries.  Scott Harkin (5 IP, 2 R, ER) and Eddie Medina (6 IP, 2 ER) started the game.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George McGovern Middle School
Sioux Falls parent files lawsuit against Sioux Falls School District
Crews are on the scene of an injury rollover crash in east Sioux Falls.
Highway Patrol: Charges pending in east Sioux Falls rollover crash.
Homicide, DUI charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash
Black Bear spotted on a porch in Rapid City (Annie Daniel photo submitted to KOTA-TV)
Bear sightings in the Black Hills on the increase
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after they say he impersonated an officer and questioned a...
Police: Intoxicated Sioux Falls man approached woman returning home, impersonated police

Latest News

Jacks win 4-3
SDSU Baseball Keeps Postseason Hopes Alive With Walkoff Win Over Oral Roberts
Wings win playoff opener 3-1
Wings Begin Defense Of Robertson Cup With Game One Win Over Minot
Augie women fall 87-82 in OT on 1-10-21
Augustana Softball On Brink Of Return To College World Series
Augie SOftball advances to Central Region Championship