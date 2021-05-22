Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln Dominates To Win Seventh Straight Boy’s State Tennis Title

Patriots boast five of the eight singles & doubles champions
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cancellation of the 2020 SDHSAA spring sports season due to COVID-19 put a halt to the Lincoln boy’s tennis team’s run for a seventh straight state title.

For a year anyway.

With representation in every singles and doubles final, and five total champions, Lincoln cruised to a seventh straight championship on the final day of competition at the State AA meet on Friday at McKennan Park. You can view highlights in the video viewer above and results below:

STATE AA TEAM STANDINGS

Lincoln wins seventh straight title
Lincoln wins seventh straight title(Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:

#1 SINGLES-Gage Gohl (LHS) def. Chris Harrs (WHS) 6-1, 7-5

#2 SINGLES-Rocky McKenzie (LHS) def. Michael Tang (RCS) 6-3, 6-1

#3 SINGLES-Clayton Poppenga (WHS) def. Gavin Schmit (LHS) 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4

#4 SINGLES-Drew Gohl (LHS) def. Noah Morgans (WHS) 6-1, 6-3

#5 SINGLES-Thomas Postma (RCS) def. James Yousef (LHS) 6-4, 6-4

#6 SINGLES-River McKenzie (LHS) def. Harold Meyer (WHS) 6-3, 6-2

#1 DOUBLES-Lincoln (Gohl/McKenzie) def. Rapid City Stevens (Pfingston/Tang) 6-3, 6-2

#2 DOUBLES-Washington (Shafer/Morgans) def. Lincoln (Schmit/Gohl) 7-6 (5), 6-4

#3 DOUBLES-Lincoln (Yousef/Koski) def. O’Gorman (Johnson/Sarmiento) 6-1, 6-2

