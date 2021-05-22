Low-end Risk for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Tonight, Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ve had some temperature whiplash across the area the past day and a half, all thanks to stalled cold front. Temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s ahead of the front, but temperatures have tumbled into the 40s and 50s behind. That, combined with the moisture available, could set the stage for some strong to severe thunderstorms in our area over the next 24-48 hours.

TONIGHT: The cold front will stall out and slowly weaken throughout the overnight hours. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms near and along the front. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a marginal, level 1 risk for severe thunderstorms for areas such as Aberdeen, Watertown, Mitchell, Huron, Winner and Sisseton. The main hazard would be large hail up to 1.5″ in diameter. Skies remain mostly cloudy otherwise for the rest of the night. Winds will be out of the S and SSE ahead of the front and N to NE behind the front. Lows range from the 50s northwest to the 60s southeast.

SUNDAY: We’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day with the muggy and breezy conditions continuing. A warm front will develop and push north throughout the day. Later in the afternoon and heading into Sunday night, thunderstorms will develop along a cold front to the west and push east across the state. There is a slight, level 2 risk of severe thunderstorms west of a line from Aberdeen to Mitchell with a marginal, level 1 risk east of there. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain would be the main threats. There is a chance for isolated tornadoes, but that looks to be confined to areas along and west of the Missouri. Models show the storms slowly weakening as they move east into Sunday night. Either way, it’s important to stay sky aware and be sure to have a way to get those warnings should severe weather strike your area. Winds will be out of the S and SE at 10-25 mph with higher gusts as times. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s west and 60s east.

MONDAY: A few thunderstorms may linger along and east of I-29 early in the morning, but skies will be clearing throughout the day. There could be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms along and east of I-29 Monday afternoon and evening as the front passes. The SPC has a marginal, level one risk of severe thunderstorms for areas like Worthington, Sioux Center and Spencer. It’ll remain breezy to windy behind the front with a W to SW at 10-30 mph with higher gusts, especially west of the James River. Highs climb into the 80s once again with lows in the 50s to near 60. Humidity levels will begin to drop as the cold front passes through.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Tuesday looks great with sunshine, breezy conditions and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Another system will begin to track towards the area by Wednesday and that will bring the next chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night through Friday morning. It’ll be cooler as well with highs in the 70s Wednesday and 60s Thursday. Highs rebound back into the 70s by Friday as the sunshine returns.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly above average heading into Memorial Day weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Memorial Day itself. Highs look to be in the mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s to near 60. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from May 30-June 5, shows temperatures near to slightly above average with precipitation near to slightly above average.

